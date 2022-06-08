RBI Increases Policy Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points to 4.90%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday, 8 June, announced that the policy repo rate has been increased by 50 basis points to a two-year high of 4.90 percent.

All the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted for the latest rate hike.

The Standing Deposit Facility rate has been hiked to 4.65 percent, while Marginal Standing Facility stands at 5.15 percent.

Inflation is likely to remain above 6 percent in first three quarters of current fiscal, the RBI governor added. Further, the FY23 CPI inflation was seen at 6.7 percent as opposed to 5.7 percent earlier, Das added.

The MPC voted unanimously to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within target going forward, Das said.

"Our steps will be calibrated, focused on bringing down inflation to target level," the RBI governor said.

The MPC, headed by Das had started its deliberations on Monday.