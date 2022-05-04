In Surprise Move, RBI Hikes Policy Repo Rate to 4.40%, CRR Raised to 4.50%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.
(Photo: The Quint)
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday, 4 May, announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted to increase policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent. Meanwhile, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) has been raised by 50 basis points to 4.50 percent, effective from 21 May.
This comes after the committee held an unscheduled rate review meeting from 2 to 4 May.
The interest rate hike is aimed at strengthening and consolidating medium-term economic growth prospects, the RBI governor said, pointing out that geopolitical tension was pushing inflation.
Speaking about the hike in CRR, Das said that the withdrawal of liquidity through this increase in the CRR would be of the order of Rs 87,000 crore.
Shortages and volatility in commodity and financial markets are becoming more acute, Governor Das said, adding that both conventional and unconventional tools have hence been deployed to support growth.
However, the monetary policy still remains accommodative and careful, while calibrated withdrawal of pandemic-related measures will be undertaken, Das added.
Responding to the RBI governor's announcement, Sensex dropped by over 900 points, while Nifty fell below 16,800.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)