Reliance AGM 2021 Jio 5G Launch: Where & How to Watch Online

RIL's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 can be livestreamed online at 2 PM on Jio's official YouTube channel. It can also be watched on social media handles of RIL and Jio.

Moreover, members of the company can also participate in the AGM through JioMeet. In order to join the live webcast of the AGM through JioMeet, members will have to login using the credentials provided by the company.

How to Participate in RIL's AGM through JioMeet?

Visit the official JioMeet Reliance AGM page: jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm

Click on Enter as Shareholder' button

Key in the login details provided by the company

Upon logging-in successfully, you will enter the Meeting Room

Please check out RIL's official website: ril.com, for more details regarding AGM.

(With inputs from 91mobiles)