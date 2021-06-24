Reliance AGM 2021 Jio 5G Launch: Where & How to Watch Online

Reliance Industries AGM 2021 is scheduled at 2 Pm on 24 June
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is all set to conduct its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, 24 June. The event is scheduled to commence at 2 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be led by RIL's Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
The meeting will held thorough online mode. It is expected that Reliance will make announcements regarding the launch of 5G network in India, affordable Jio 5G smartphones, and also Jio's laptop, reported 91mobiles.
RIL's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 can be livestreamed online at 2 PM on Jio's official YouTube channel. It can also be watched on social media handles of RIL and Jio.
Moreover, members of the company can also participate in the AGM through JioMeet. In order to join the live webcast of the AGM through JioMeet, members will have to login using the credentials provided by the company.
How to Participate in RIL's AGM through JioMeet?
Visit the official JioMeet Reliance AGM page: jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm
Click on Enter as Shareholder' button
Key in the login details provided by the company
Upon logging-in successfully, you will enter the Meeting Room
Please check out RIL's official website: ril.com, for more details regarding AGM.
