RBI Allows 24x7 Bulk Payment Services, Increases Interchange Fee From 1 August

RBI on 10 June 2021 also announced that it will allow the banks to increase fee per transaction from 1 August. According to the new rules, banks, are allowed to hike interchange fee per transaction from Rs 15 to Rs 17 for financial transactions and from Rs 5 to Rs 6 for non-financial transactions at all centres.

RBI stated that the last change in interchange fee structure for ATM transactions was in August 2012 while the charges payable by customers were last revised in August 2014.

Apart from this, the central bank has also revised Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cash withdrawal charges, which shall be effective from 1 January 2022.