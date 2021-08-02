e-RUPI Launch: What is e-RUPI? What are its Benefits and How to Use It?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch India's new digital solution, e-RUPI on Monday, 2 August 2021. This new mechanism is said to be a person and purpose specific payment option.

Launch event of the same is scheduled to be conducted at 4:30pm via video conferencing.

e-RUPI is an alternative digital payment solution developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in association with Department of Financial Services (DFS), National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and partner banks.