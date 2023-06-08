RBI Monetary Policy: GDP Growth Projection Retained at 6.5 Percent

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, 8 June retained its growth projection for the current financial year at 6.5 percent.

"Domestic demand condition remains supportive of growth and also the demand in rural areas is on the revival path," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Further, the RBI said that the higher rabi crop production in the current fiscal, the expected normal monsoon season and the sustained buoyancy in services will be able to support private consumption.