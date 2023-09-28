Bank Holidays in October 2023: Banks To Remain Shut for 16 Days; Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Business Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bank Holidays in October 2023: Banks To Remain Shut for 16 Days; Details Here

Bank Holidays in October 2023: Know the list of holidays in October you should remember.
Raajwrita Dutta
Business
Published:

Go through the list of bank holidays in October 2023 here and stay updated.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Go through the list of bank holidays in October 2023 here and stay updated.</p></div>

At the start of October, banks will not open physically because of Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October. Also, banks will remain closed for around 16 days in October, across India due to different festivals. It is important to note that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides the bank holidays and notifies people. People planning to physically visit the banks this month should know the bank holidays in October 2023 and then plan their schedule.

The online banking services and debit cards will operate when the banks are closed. If you want to visit the branches personally, note the bank holidays in October 2023 to avoid confusion. We have all the latest details for the readers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already announced the list of holidays this month for customers.

The central bank divides the holidays as "National Holiday" and "Regional Holiday". All banks across India are closed on national holidays and the regional holidays are decided after going through the state-specific festivals.

List of Bank Holidays in October 2023: Check Here

Here is the list of bank holidays in October 2023 across India you should note if you want to visit them physically:

  • 1 October 2023 – Sunday

  • 2 October 2023, Monday – Gandhi Jayanti (national holiday)

  • 8 October 2023 – Sunday

  • 14 October 2023, Saturday – Mahalaya (West Bengal); Second Saturday

  • 15 October 2023 – Sunday

  • 18 October 2023, Wednesday – Kati Bihu (Assam)

  • 21 October 2023, Saturday – Durga Puja, Maha Saptami (Assam, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal)

  • 22 October 2023 – Sunday

  • 23 October 2023, Monday – Dussehra, Maha Navami/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dasami (Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal)

  • 24 October 2023, Tuesday – Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami/Durga Puja (everywhere except Andhra Pradesh and Manipur)

  • 25 October 2023, Wednesday – Durga Puja, Dasain (Sikkim)

  • 26 October 2023, Thursday – Durga Puja Dasain/Accession Day (Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir)

  • 27 October 2023, Friday – Durga Puja/Dasain (Sikkim)

  • 28 October 2023, Saturday - Lakshmi Puja (West Bengal); Second Saturday

  • 29 October 2023 – Sunday

  • 31 October 2023, Tuesday – Sardar Patel's birth anniversary (Gujarat)

These are all the holidays in October you should remember and then plan your bank visit accordingly.

