Hospitality Icon PRS 'Biki' Oberoi of The Oberoi Group Passes Away at 94

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the chairman emeritus of The Oberoi Group, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday, 14 November.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@OberoiHotels)
Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the chairman emeritus of The Oberoi Group, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday, 14 November.
Know more: "It is with deep sadness that we inform the peaceful passing of PRS Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group, earlier today," a statement read.
A luminary in the hospitality industry, Oberoi's legacy transcends borders, leaving an indelible mark on the global landscape, it added.
"We extend a heartfelt invitation to those who know Oberoi to attend and pay their respects. Additionally, prayers will be held for him at our hotels and the Corporate Office today," the statement said.
Mr Hospitality: Born in 1928, PRS Oberoi had many feathers in his cap. Most notably, he received the Padma Vibhushan (the second highest award) for his contributions to the country's tourism and hospitality industry, according to PTI.
Popularly known as 'Biki', PRS Oberoi is reportedly survived by three children.
The industry titan had named his son Vikram Oberoi as successor of the sprawling hotel business in 2011.
His last rites will be conducted at Delhi's Oberoi Farm on Tuesday evening, according to the statement.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)