Legendary Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away at 77

Post his playing career, Bedi turned to coaching young cricketers, with Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik being his students to have played for India. He also coached Punjab, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir teams in domestic cricket, with Punjab winning Ranji Trophy in 1992-93.

He was the manager of the Indian team briefly in 1990. He was also an outspoken, unfazed and fearless voice on all matters related to the sport, calling a spade a spade, during and after his playing days.

At the same time, Bedi was revered for his wisdom, knowledge and infinite love for the sport. He was conferred with Arjuna Award in 1969, the Padma Shri in 1970 and the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

Of late, Bedi had been unwell and had to undergo multiple surgeries, including one on the knee which happened in late September this year. He is survived by his wife Anju, and two children: Neha and Angad, a film actor.