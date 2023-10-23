Legendary Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away at 77

Legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.
File Photo
Former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away, on Monday 23 October 2023. He was 77 years old.
The renowned spinner amassed 266 wickets in 67 Test matches for India between 1967 and 1979, also scoring 656 runs with the bat. He played 10 One-Day Internationals during his 12-year international career, picking seven wickets.
Bedi, considered to be one of the greatest left-arm spinners to have played the game, was part of the famous Indian spin quartet alongside Erapalli Prasanna, B.S. Chandrashekar and S. Venkataraghavan that won India many matches in both home and overseas conditions in the 1970s.
He captained India in 22 Tests, with its most memorable wins coming in Melbourne and Sydney Tests in the 1977-78 tour of Australia.
Born in Amritsar, Punjab, Bedi began his first-class career with Northern Punjab, before moving to Delhi in the 1968-69 season, shortly after making his India Test debut in 1966. His left-arm spin bowling was known for the mastery he had of flight, loop and spin, along with using subtle variations to outwit batters at the crease, with tiny adjustments made in his superior arm speed release points.
Post his playing career, Bedi turned to coaching young cricketers, with Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik being his students to have played for India. He also coached Punjab, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir teams in domestic cricket, with Punjab winning Ranji Trophy in 1992-93.
He was the manager of the Indian team briefly in 1990. He was also an outspoken, unfazed and fearless voice on all matters related to the sport, calling a spade a spade, during and after his playing days.
At the same time, Bedi was revered for his wisdom, knowledge and infinite love for the sport. He was conferred with Arjuna Award in 1969, the Padma Shri in 1970 and the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.
Of late, Bedi had been unwell and had to undergo multiple surgeries, including one on the knee which happened in late September this year. He is survived by his wife Anju, and two children: Neha and Angad, a film actor.
