NSE Holidays in April 2023: Here's the List of Stock Market Holidays in India

Check out the list of Stock Market Holidays 2023 in India.
(Photo: iStock)
The two most renowned stock exchanges in India include the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Both these are responsible for facilitating the buying, selling, and trading of stocks and securities in the country. Except few annual holidays, both these stock exchange markets remain open all year long. In 2023, both NSE and BSE will observe almost 15 holidays.
There are almost three NSE holidays in April 2023. Check out the full list of stock market holidays in India below.
Here is the list of stock market holidays in India for April 2023.
1. 4 April 2023 (Mahavir Jayanti): The NSE will be closed on Sunday, 4 April on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is usually observed by the Jain community in India. It recognizes the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who is considered as the 24th and last Tirthankara in Jainism.
2. 7 April 2023 (Good Friday): The stock market in India will be officially closed on Friday, 7 April on the occasion of Good Friday. The festival is observed by the Christians all over the world to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
3. 14 April 2023 (Ambedkar Jayanti): The National Stock Exchange will stay closed on Wednesday, 14 April on the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a well known a social reformer and architect in the constitution of India.
