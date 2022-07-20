FAQ: Which Items to Not Attract GST When Sold Loose?

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, 19 July, released a list of food items that will not attract any Goods and Services Tax (GST) if sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labeled.

The FM tweeted and clarified the decisions taken in the 47th meeting of the GST Council.

The announcement comes amidst protests and criticism by the Opposition over the levying tax and price rise of daily essential goods.

Which goods are on the list? What is the rationale behind this? We answer all your questions.