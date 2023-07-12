Tomato-nomics: Cooling Inflation But Rising Prices. Why?

It is true that onions, potatoes, and tomatoes tend to become costlier during these months – a cyclical phenomenon every year. Unexpected heavy rainfall, heat waves and the impact of climate change have resulted in low yield and production as compared to other years. This has resulted in supply-demand mismatch. But at the root of the climate crisis is a distressed and aggrieved farmer.

In February this year, thousands of farmers gathered in Nashik to raise their voices against the sharp dip in prices of crops such as onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves, among others. They had even organised a march from Nashik to Mumbai seeking reforms in the agricultural laws.

The impact of the heatwave was so grave that farmers in Maharashtra had started selling onion kharif produce well ahead of time in the open market. Prices came spiralling down to Rs. 7 and Rs 2 per kilo. Similarly, some farmers in Nashik were reportedly paid merely Rs. 1/kg for their tomato produce. Now, they are being sold at as high as Rs. 200/kg in retail markets across some parts of India.