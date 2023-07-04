From Delhi & Kanpur to Bengaluru, Skyrocketing Tomato Prices Affect Cities

From Delhi, Kanpur to Bengaluru, skyrocketing tomato prices concern Indian cities.
(Image: The Quint/ Aroop Mishra)
From the humble tomato curry to the tangy tomato chutney, tomato, a versatile fruit, has always held a special place in the Indian culinary repertoire. But in a twist that would make even the most seasoned chef raise their eyebrow, tomatoes have stealthily transformed from kitchen heroes to budget busters across the country.
As tomato prices skyrocket leaving wallets empty, it's time to peel back the layers of this juicy conundrum and examine the impact on the everyday lives of the general public.
What's happening? The prices of tomato across the country has rose from Rs 10-20 per kg to a price of Rs 80-100 per kg within a span of just two to three days, The Hindu reported.
In Vishakapatnam and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, the prices of tomatoes have gone up between Rs 90 and Rs 120. What was hovering around Rs 30 has shot up to Rs 100 within days in Bengaluru. Similarly, in Telangana, tomatoes are priced at Rs 90 and in Kochi and other major parts of Kerala, the prices have hit the century mark. Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the financial capital Mumbai were also on the list of cities impacted by the sky-high tomato prices, with rates reaching Rs 80 per kg.
The recent heavy rainfall in various regions of Tamil Nadu has caused significant damage to tomato crops, resulting in a shortage of supply and a staggering increase in prices up to Rs 110. Additionally, several other vegetables including beans, brinjal, drumstick, carrot, beetroot, onions, and potatoes have also seen a sharp rise in prices.
The impact of skyrocketing tomato prices on household budgets has been quite significant. Especially since tomatoes are a staple ingredient in many Indian dishes, the increase in prices has led to a rise in overall food expenses. Households with limited budgets are forced to reduce their consumption of tomatoes and adjust their meal plans to accommodate the increased cost.
Additionally, households that rely on the tomato market for income, such as small-scale farmers or vendors, face severe challenges. While higher prices could potentially benefit some producers, some claim that they are unable to meet the increased demand and that they are negatively affected by other factors like transportation costs, hence their overall profitability is still impacted.
Rekha, a homemaker from a lower middle-class family told The Quint:
The combination of rising tomato prices and people's reluctance to buy them has taken a toll on vendors.
Ravi Kumar, a small-scale vendor from Chennai said, ”The tomato price hike has made it challenging for us to sustain our businesses. We rely heavily on the sale of tomatoes to earn a livelihood. The rising prices make it difficult to offer competitive rates to our customers. Moreover, the uncertainty in tomato availability and fluctuating prices affect our profit margins. We have to constantly adapt to the changing market conditions and strategize to minimize losses while meeting the demand of our customers."
Rajesh, a restaurant owner of Bengaluru said, "The rising tomato prices have severely impacted our business significantly increasing our operational costs. To maintain profitability, we are left with no choice but to either reduce the quantity of tomatoes used in our recipes or increase the prices on our menu. Unfortunately, this affects our customers, who may hesitate to dine with us due to the increased costs."
