NPS Account Opening, Benefits, Features, and Everything You Must Know

The Indian Government has launched a scheme for pensioners called National Pension Scheme (NPS). PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) regulates and maintains this scheme and it has been developed to provide financial security and stability to the senior citizens of the country.

The National Pension Scheme helps individuals to maintain savings for long term use and the different options provided via this scheme helps the senior citizens to have a smooth retirement time without worrying about the financial security.

Any individual working in a government, private, or an unorganized organisation can apply for NPS scheme except those working in the armed forces.