IndexGPT: Can AI Help You With Your Money And Investments?

Why IndexGPT and what can it help you with?

According to the filing, IndexGPT will simplify “financial investment in the field of securities; funds investment; financial affairs and monetary affairs, namely, financial information and analysis services for securities investing”.

In other words, the software service will:

Use AI to help customers learn the various investment products in the market,

List which are the best suitable options based on their current scenario,

Explain why these financial solutions should be considered and,

How to invest in them

This is particularly path-breaking because there are multiple investment options across global markets today. Many are working for multinational companies and do not necessarily understand or have time to learn about jargon-filled taxation laws, stock options forms, and insurance policy documentation, among other things. A few prompts and this software can provide a comprehensive overview and give out tailored financial solutions.

So, does that mean it will put financial advisors out of business?

The short answer is no. The longer answer gives more context.