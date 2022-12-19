Rise of the Finfluencers: Who Are They and Why Are They Under SEBI’s Lens?

How often do you come across posts on social media that say "you can double your money if you invest in XYZ stock" or "you can see your money grow 2x by investing in this scheme" while you scroll through your daily feed?

And some of these are a cause for concern. There has been sharp rise in the number of unregistered investment advisors or "financial influencers" giving unsolicited "finance tips" on various social media platforms, and it has market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) worried.

SEBI is now putting together rules to govern this growing base of "finfluencers", a top official said.

“We are working on the guidelines,” Moneycontrol quoted SK Mohanty, whole time member of the SEBI, as saying on the sidelines of an event on corporate governance in Mumbai last month.