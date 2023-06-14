Credit, Debit, And Forex RuPay Card: What To Opt For In An Era Of E-Wallets?

Swipe – left or right? Ask most young people today and they prefer to tap and go. Cards: credit cards, debit cards, and forex cards are becoming a thing of the past in an era where fintech firms are racing to offer e-wallet and mobile payment options.

So, why did the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announce the RuPay Prepaid Forex Card as a new payment option for Indians travelling abroad? What is it? How is it different from your credit card, and why should you get one?