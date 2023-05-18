20% TCS for Credits Cards Used Abroad: Why Your Foreign Trips Will Get Costlier

TCS is collected by the seller from the buyer on the purchase of any item. This is different from Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) which looks to collect tax directly from the source of income.

While taxpayers can still apply for TCS refunds when filing their tax returns, fintech expert Ravisutanjani pointed out that "very few percentage of people would be willing to block 20% working capital or savings with government."

"This move will act as a barrier and people would rather move to Cash, Help from Friends and other alternatives," he opined on Twitter.