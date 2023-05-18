20% TCS for Credits Cards Used Abroad: Why Your Foreign Trips Will Get Costlier

Your foreign trips could get more expensive because of a notification reportedly issued by the central government late on Tuesday, 16 May.
Brass tacks: Essentially, credit card transactions outside India will attract a levy of Tax Collected at Source or TCS.
Starting now until 1 July, a 5 percent TCS will be levied on international credit card spends
After 1 July, TCS will be increased to 20 percent
Exemptions: The new tax rate will not be applicable for the following types of transactions, according to The Indian Express:
Purchase of foreign goods/services from India
Transactions for education purposes
Transactions for medical purposes
Other operational guidelines about credit card spends are expected to be issued later, the report said.
Why it matters: The 20 percent TCS on overseas credit card transactions comes at a time when Indians are making up for foreign vacations lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TCS is collected by the seller from the buyer on the purchase of any item. This is different from Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) which looks to collect tax directly from the source of income.
While taxpayers can still apply for TCS refunds when filing their tax returns, fintech expert Ravisutanjani pointed out that "very few percentage of people would be willing to block 20% working capital or savings with government."
"This move will act as a barrier and people would rather move to Cash, Help from Friends and other alternatives," he opined on Twitter.
By the numbers: In FY2022-23, Indians reportedly spent $12.51 billion on overseas travel. This was a 104 percent increase from the last fiscal year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions were still in place.
As per RBI data, in FY2022, domestic travellers shelled out a total of $6.13 billion in international destinations.
Of note: Foreign outward remittances above $250,000 (or Rs 2.06 crore) will require prior approval from the RBI, as per the Union Budget 2023-24.
Some more perspective: “It is interesting to note that Rule 7 was introduced almost 20 years back as a liberalisation measure to exempt international credit card transactions from the ambit of restrictions set out under Rule 5, i.e., transactions included in Schedule III to Current Account Transaction Rules, 2000 requiring prior RBI approval beyond monetary ceilings," Nangia Andersen India executive Nischal S Arora was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
"The same now having been omitted makes sure that international credit card transactions are also considered for the purposes of determining the limit of $250,000 under LRS," he added.
