Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Sensex Crashes By 900 Points; Nifty Below 17,000

This comes as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is at the verge of boiling over into a full-scale war.
India's key indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 – extended their losses from Monday and declined sharply in early trade on Tuesday, 22 February, amid geo-strategic tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
At 10:04 am, Sensex traded at 56,786 points, down 1.6 percent or 897 points, whereas Nifty traded at 16,945 points, down 1.5 percent or 262 points, reported IANS.
Among the stocks, TCS, UPL, Coal India, Tata Motors, and Bharti Airtel were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies during the early trade, declining 3.1 percent, 2.9 percent, 2.9 percent, 2.6 percent, and 2.4 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened 23 paise lower at 74.74 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 74.51.
The Sensex and the Nifty have suffered constant losses over the last few days, with global uncertainties prevailing in global markets due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
This comes at a time when Russia declared that it considers two separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine as independent nations.
This is seen by the West as a sign of sharp escalation, that could see the conflict turn into a full-blown war between Russia and Ukraine.
Putin announced his decision in an emotional hour-long televised speech, attacking the West and calling Ukraine a United States colony with "a puppet regime" and also also instructed the Russian troops to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Meanwhile, India has sent a special 200-seater Air India flight to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine on Tuesday morning.
