Last Date to File ITR Is 31 March, Here’s How to File It

Only few days are left for the assessment year 2020-21 to end on 31 March 2021. This is the last chance for taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITR) for the same. Taxpayers can file their ITR by 31 March 2021. After this, they may have to pay heavy fine as a consequence.

Taxpayers who haven’t filed their ITR for financial year 2019-20 can also do it by 31 March, along with the late fee stated by the Income Tax Department.