Last Date to File ITR Is 31 March, Here’s How to File It
Last date to make corrections in your already filed ITR is also 31 March.
Last date to file ITR is 31 March. Image used for representational purpose only. | (Photo: iStock)
Only few days are left for the assessment year 2020-21 to end on 31 March 2021. This is the last chance for taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITR) for the same. Taxpayers can file their ITR by 31 March 2021. After this, they may have to pay heavy fine as a consequence.
Taxpayers who haven’t filed their ITR for financial year 2019-20 can also do it by 31 March, along with the late fee stated by the Income Tax Department.
How to File ITR
Visit Income Tax Department’s official website: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
If you are filing it for the first time, then click on ‘Register Yourself’.
Register yourself using your Permanent Account Number (PAN).
Login using your registered credentials. In case you have already registered, you can directly login.
Click on the ITR filing option, and select the assessment year.
Select filing type and submit.
Fill in all the mandatory details and click on the verification option.
Preview and submit.
If you have filed your ITR and there is a mistake in it, then you can make a correction to it by 31 March 2021. After this, you will not be able to make any changes in ITR.
