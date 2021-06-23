Kalrock Capital & ML Jalan Buy Jet Airways: Meet the New Owners

UK-based financial advisory firm Kalrock Capital and investor Murali Lal Jalan on Tuesday, 22 June, were approved as the new owners of the Jet Airways airline by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The consortium comprising Kalrock Capital and Jalan had emerged as the top bidder by the airline's creditors in October, and has been chosen to revive the hard-pressed Jet Airways after a long resolution process that lasted for almost two years.
A global capital management firm, Kalrock Capital is headquartered in London and is primarily active in three verticals – real estate, venture capital, and special situations.
The venture capital wing of the firm works in the fields of consumer internet, as a service/enterprise software, clean tech and e-mobility. The firm also finances real estate projects alongside developers in the German-speaking market.
The special situations arm of the company is experienced in financial innovation using special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and credit instruments to protect the capital entrusted to them.
Kalrock Capital will be focused on keeping Jet Airways as a full service airline, rather than convert it into a budget airline, Manoj Narender Madnani, a board member of the firm, had told Bloomberg Quint in October.
Murali Lal Jalan, the UAE-based Indian investor who is partnering with Kalrock Capital in the Jet Airways deal, was brought in to provide expertise as an Indian businessman in the global market, Madnani indicated.
Jalan, who keeps a low profile, began working in his family's paper business in the 1980s, as per an Economic Times report. He later expanded the paper business by acquiring Kanoi Paper and Industries, which was subsequently named Agio paper. The company's production activities have now been suspended since it faced a lawsuit for pollution-related issues in its manufacturing process in 2010.
Jalan, whose net worth was estimated to be Rs 939 crore at the end of 2019, recently also negotiated a deal with the Uzbekistan government to launch a new airline as well as build another airport in the country, as per a Mint report.
"The aviation sector underwent substantial correction on account of COVID-19 and created an opportune time to enter the sector. Our vision for Jet Airways is to operate the carrier as a full-service airline, both domestic and international," Jalan was quoted as saying.
