Once Bankrupt, Jet Airways Plans to Resume Operations in 2021 

Jet Airways Ltd, one of India’s largest airlines, is likely to resume flying by summer of next year, between April-May 2021. Recovering from its bankruptcy and collapse in 2019, the airline’s new Dubai-based promoters, Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital, plan to start domestic and international operations as a full service carrier including a dedicated freighter service and hubs in tier 2 and tier 3 Indian cities.

Jet 2.0 hubs will remain in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru like before, the promoters said in a statement, reported Bloomberg Quint.