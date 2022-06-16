Jet Fuel Prices Hiked by a Steep 16%, Touch All-Time High

Jet fuel prices on Thursday, 16 June, were hiked by the steepest ever 16 percent to catapult rates to an all-time high in step with hardening international oil rates.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) – the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly – has been increased by Rs 19,757.13 per kilolitre, or 16.26 percent, to Rs 1,41,232.87 per kl (Rs 141.2 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike, which comes on the back of a marginal 1.3 percent (Rs 1,563.97 per kl) cut in rate earlier this month, takes jet fuel prices to record high across the country.