Jet Fuel Prices at All-time High After 8.5% Hike, 3rd Rise This Month

The Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price was hiked by a steep 8.5 percent on Tuesday, 1 February, reaching its highest-ever price in India.

The ATF price was hiked by Rs 6,743.25 per kilolitre to Rs 86,038.16 per kl in the national capital, news agency PTI reported, citing an oil company price notification.

The inflation comes amid a global oil price crisis. This is the third time that jet fuel prices have been increased this month. Previously, ATF prices were hiked by 4.2 percent on 16 January.