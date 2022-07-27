Instacart's Indian American Founder Apoorva Mehta Resigns

United States-based Instacart, the online grocery delivery service, will undergo certain changes once it becomes a public company. One of these changes include the stepping down of its Indian American Founder and Executive Chairman, Apoorva Mehta.

CEO Fidji Simo has been appointed as the Chair of the Board of Directors as Mehta makes his way out of the board, according to a press release by Instacart.

Mehta founded Instacart about a decade ago and officially announced his decision to step down from Instacart's board on Friday, 22 July on Twitter.