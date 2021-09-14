India's WPI for August Stands at 11.39%, Shows Marginal Rise From July's 11.16%

India's wholesale price-based inflation has risen marginally to 11.39 percent in August, against 11.16 percent in July, government data released on Tuesday, 14 September, showed.

The WPI data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has risen exponentially over August 2020, when it stood at 0.41 percent.

"The high rate of inflation in August 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of non-food articles, mineral oils; crude petroleum and natural gas; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the ministry said in its review of 'Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India' for August.

"The month over month change in WPI index for the month of August, 2021 (as compared to July, 2021) was 1.04 percent," the ministry added.

