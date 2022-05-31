GDP Grows 8.7% in 21-22 Against Contraction of 6.6% in Previous Fiscal: Govt

"India isn't an island with respect to inflation. It is global today. Germany which is most anti-inflation country is experiencing inflation at unprecedented levels. In UK, inflation is expected to be in double digits in 2nd half of year. India at 6% is much better than others," he said.

"Tightening happening in central banks in developed world, possibility of commodity prices going up further due to war situation may pose challenges. There are multiple ways that could lead to growing inflation, but again, it'd be harder for other countries than it is for India," he added.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected India’s GDP growth rate to be 7.2 percent for 2022-23.

"As far as India is concerned, I do not see the prospect of recession as defined in the west, in the US, or even as understood in context of developing countries. I do not see a recession for the Indian economy for 2022-23."