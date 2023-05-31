India's GDP Grows 6.1% in January-March Quarter, 7.2% in FY23

Image used for representational purposes only.
The Indian economy grew by 7.2 percent in the last financial year, according to official data released by the government on Wednesday, 31 May.
This figure is lower than the 9.1 percent growth rate of FY 2021-22.
The official data stated that the economy grew by 6.1 percent in the January to March quarter, marking a rise after a slump in the last two quarters. "The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.2 per cent as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22," the government stated.
Trade, hotels and transport sectors marked the highest rate of growth at 14 percent.
Meanwhile, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services saw a growth rate of 6.9 percent.
Earlier, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the central bank expected the FY23 growth rate to exceed 7 percent.
