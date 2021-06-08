‘India’s Economy Expected to Grow at 8.3% in 2021’: World Bank

(Image: The Quint)
The World Bank on Tuesday, 8 June, projected India's economy to grow at 8.3 percent in 2021 and 7.5 percent in 2022. This comes amid India’s recovery being hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to PTI, the World Bank, in its latest issue of Global Economic Prospects, noted that in India, the second COVID-19 wave is undermining the “sharper-than-expected” rebound in activity, especially in services, which was seen during the second half of Fiscal Year 2020/21.
The Bank also stated that the global economy is set to expand by 5.6 percent in 2021 – its strongest post-recession pace in 80 years.
The World Bank further pointed out:
This forecast has been revised up by 2.9 percentage points. However, it still marks significant expected economic damage from the second wave of COVID-19 and localised mobility restrictions since March 2021, the report said.
Activity is expected to follow the same – yet less pronounced – collapse and recovery seen during the first wave, the report further pointed out.
Further, as per the World Bank, in India, the FY 2021/22 budget marked a significant shift in policy.
On 31 March, the World Bank had said India’s economy has bounced back amazingly from the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown over the last one year. However, it had also pointed that, the economy was not out of the woods yet.
(With inputs from PTI.)
