What Do GDP Numbers Tell Us About the Future of Indian Economy?

While the economy grew by 0.4 percent in the October-December period of 2020, the expansion continued till Q4 where the GDP grew by 1.6 percent. This is the January-March period when most of the economy had opened up to near normalcy before shops and businesses were forced to shut down again due to state-imposed lockdowns in the second surge. Although it's a sign of revival, it's meagre growth.

But as we battle a second wave which may just derail this minor growth, while also expecting a third wave, what do these numbers tell us about future of the Indian economy? What are the main takeaways from this? And will the delay in vaccination impact the overall health of the economy?

In this episode, you'll hear from ICRA's Chief Economist Aditi Nayar and Pallavi Nahata, the Associate Editor for Economy at Bloomberg Quint.