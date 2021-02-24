Government Has No Business to Be in Business, Says PM Modi

Reiterating the government's commitment towards privatisation of PSUs and asset monetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 24 February, said that the motto of his government is to "monetise and modernise".

Addressing a webinar on the Budget announcements for Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the Prime Minister asked the private sector to come in support of the government's initiatives proposed in the Budget and help it prepare the roadmap for accelerated growth.

Emphasising on the role of private sector, he said that the Budget also focused on the strong partnership between the private players and the Centre.