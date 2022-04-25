Gautam Adani Now Fifth Richest Person in the World, Surpasses Warren Buffett

Topping the list, with a net worth of $269.7 billion, is SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He has left Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($170.2 billion) in the second position. Bezos is followed by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) CEO Bernard Arnault & family ($162.6 billion), and Bill Gates ($130.2 billion).

Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson and managing director of Reliance industries, meanwhile, stands in the ninth position with a net worth of $101.8 billion.

According to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, Adani, added $49 billion to his wealth in 2021, higher than what top three global billionaires – Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bernard Arnault – added to their respective pockets.