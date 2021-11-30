FY22 Q2 GDP Numbers To Be Released Today

A report released by the HDFC bank on 24 November had projected that the GDP will show a 7.8 per cent expansion on a year-on-year basis for the September 2021 quarter, news agency PTI had reported.

India's GDP had seen a record rise of 20.1 percent in the April-June period or the first quarter of 2021-22.

In FY21, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevailed, the GDP shrank by 7.3 percent. The RBI expects the GDP to clock a growth of 9.5 per cent in FY22.