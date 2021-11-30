FY22 Q2 GDP Numbers To Be Released Today

India's GDP had seen a record rise of 20.1 percent in the April-June period or the first quarter of 2021-22.
The Quint
Business
Published:

The National Statistics Office is expected to release data on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September quarter for the current fiscal year on Tuesday, 30 November.

| (Photo: iStock)
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The National Statistics Office is expected to release data on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September quarter for the current fiscal year on Tuesday, 30 November.</p></div>

The National Statistics Office is expected to release data on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September quarter for the current fiscal year on Tuesday, 30 November.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee, in a meeting in October, had estimated a GDP growth of 7.9 percent for this period.

A report released by the HDFC bank on 24 November had projected that the GDP will show a 7.8 per cent expansion on a year-on-year basis for the September 2021 quarter, news agency PTI had reported.

India's GDP had seen a record rise of 20.1 percent in the April-June period or the first quarter of 2021-22.

In FY21, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevailed, the GDP shrank by 7.3 percent. The RBI expects the GDP to clock a growth of 9.5 per cent in FY22.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT