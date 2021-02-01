Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman Allocates Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore to Railways

According to TOI, up till 2017, the Railway Budget was presented separately by the Railway Minister.

At the outset of her address, Sitharaman said the Budget preparation has been undertaken in “circumstances like never before".

The presentation of the Budget comes in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussion on the economy, which is facing its worst contraction since 1952. Ahead of Monday's presentation, FM Sitharaman said that it will "be a Budget like never before".