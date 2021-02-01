Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman Allocates Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore to Railways

Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 1 February, allocated a sum of Rs 1,10,055 crore to Railways and said that the Indian Railways has prepared a National Rail Plan for India 2030.
Explaining the plan, Sitharaman said:
Further, Sitharaman claimed that safety-measures undertaken in the past years have borne results.
The Finance Minister also said in a bid to further strengthen those measures, “high-density network and highly utilised network routes of Railways will be provided with indigenously developed automatic train protection system that eliminates train collision due to human error.”
Speaking about monetisation of assets, Sitharaman said that the Indian Railways will monetise dedicated freight corridors.
“We will work towards raising the share of public transport with an outlay of Rs 18,000 crore,” she added.
Further, FM Sitharaman, according to Livemint, announced:
The Budget proposals this year are based on six pillars: health and well being; physical and financial capital and infrastructure; inclusive development for aspiration India; innovation and R&D; reinvigorating human capital; minimum government and maximum governance.
According to TOI, up till 2017, the Railway Budget was presented separately by the Railway Minister.
At the outset of her address, Sitharaman said the Budget preparation has been undertaken in “circumstances like never before".
The presentation of the Budget comes in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussion on the economy, which is facing its worst contraction since 1952. Ahead of Monday's presentation, FM Sitharaman said that it will "be a Budget like never before".
Published: 01 Feb 2021,12:22 PM IST