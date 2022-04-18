ED Attaches Amway India Assets Worth Rs 757 Crore in Pyramid Fraud Case

The attached properties include the land and factory building of Amway at Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, as well as the company's plant, machinery, vehicles, bank accounts, and fixed deposits.

The ED has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 411.83 crore and bank balances of Rs 345.94 crore from 36 different accounts belonging to Amway.

"Amway has brought Rs. 21.39 crores as share capital in India in 1996-97 and till FY 2020-21, the company has remitted huge amount of Rs. 2859.10 crore in the name of dividend, royalty and other payments to their investors and parent entities," as per the ED.