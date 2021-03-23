Dreamers, Disruptors: Ft. Pavitra Singh, CHRO - PepsiCo India  

Dreamers, Disruptors is a series with India’s top corporate disruptors and innovators on their learnings from the past and insights for the future as we walk into a brand-new decade.

In Episode #2, we catch up with Pavitra Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer – PepsiCo India, who believes that keeping empathy at the forefront of how we communicate with employees and teams is one of the key differentiators in modern leadership.

