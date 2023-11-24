DDA Housing Scheme 2023: Registration Date, Steps To Apply & Price List

The prices of the flats for different categories are as follows:

• EWS flats start from Rs 11.5 lakh

• LIG flats from Rs 23 lakh

• MIG flats from Rs 1 crore

• HIG flats from Rs 1.4 crore

• Super HIG flats from Rs 2.5 crore

• Penthouses from Rs 5 crore onwards

This is the first time that DDA is offering more than 1,100 luxury flats, including penthouses and high-income group (HIG) flats, in Dwarka Sector 19B, overlooking the Golf Course.

The luxury flats, along with some MIG (mid-income) flats in Dwarka Sector 14 and Loknayakpuram, will be available through e-auction mode. In addition, 728 EWS flats in Dwarka Sector 19B, 316 LIG flats, and 1008 EWS flats in Dwarka Sector 14, along with 224 EWS flats in Loknayakpuram and over 28,000 flats in Narela across various categories, will be offered through the First Come First Serve (FCFS) mode.

According to PTI, currently, 24,000 flats are ready for occupancy, and the construction of the remaining 8,500 will be completed in the next six months.