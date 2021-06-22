Create Panel to Check Infosys IT Portal Issues: Sitharaman to ICAI

The Union Finance Ministry has asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to constitute a seven-member task force to look into the technical issues facing the new Income Tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys.



In line with the directive, the ICAI has constituted a team to analyse the issues, it said in a statement.



The Finance Ministry on Tuesday organised a meeting to review the glitches and issues related to the new I-T e-filing portal. The new portal has been facing issues ever since its launch on 7 June.



The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and was attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, and CBDT Chairman Jagannath Mohapatra among others.