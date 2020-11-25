Cabinet Approves Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBIL

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, 25 November, has approved Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Development Bank India Ltd (DBIL), reported ANI, citing Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. DBIL is a private bank.



Javadekar, according to ANI, said:

“Union Cabinet approves Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Development Bank India Ltd (DBIL), a private bank. With this, there will no further restrictions on the depositors regarding the withdrawal of their deposits.”

According to Mint, as part of the amalgamation, DBIL is set to infuse fresh capital of ₹2,500 crore into LVB.

Background

On Tuesday, 17 November, the RBI imposed a month-long moratorium on the Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), capping off withdrawal limit for depositors at Rs 25,000 per month. The cash strapped LVB is the latest in line of a series of banks such as Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) and Yes Bank, to go under, leaving thousands of depositors helpless. The RBI has superseded the board of directors of LVB for 30 days and appointed TN Manoharan, the former Non-Executive Chairman of Canara Bank as Administrator.