Budget 2024: Interim Budget 2024-25 Date, Time, Everything You Should Know Here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present the Interim Budget 2024-2025 soon. According to the latest official details, the Interim Budget 2024 is set to take place on 1 February, in the Parliament. This temporary financial statement is framed to tide the government over until a new administration comes to power. One should note that the general elections will take place later in the year. People interested in watching the Budget 2024 are requested to stay alert.
An Interim Budget is a short-term measure that covers the fiscal year's initial months. It focuses on the government's income and expenditure, allowing it to manage expenses until the new government takes charge post-election. One should note that the Interim Budget 2024-2025 will take place soon so it is important to stay alert on the scheduled date.
Here is everything you should note about the upcoming Interim Budget 2024-2025 such as the date, time, and latest details. Read till the end to know everything about the Budget session.
President Droupadi Murmu will officially begin the Budget session. She will address both Houses of Parliament on the first day.
As the fiscal year concludes on 31 March, and the usual government transition occurs in late May or June, the interim budget plays an important role in maintaining financial stability during the interim period. The Budget Session of Parliament is expected to start on 31 January.
This year's Economic Survey is likely to be a more concise document. It will provide insights into the state of India's economy for 2024-2025. Chief Economic Adviser Dr V Anantha Nageswaran is leading the preparation of the survey.
The Ministry of Finance started its annual budget-making exercise on 4 September 2023, laying the basic work for the upcoming fiscal plans. The planning in the budget-making process showcases the government's commitment to addressing economic challenges and promoting growth.
