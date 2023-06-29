Bank Holidays in July 2023: Banks Will Remain Closed for 15 Days in July

Check the full list of bank holidays in July 2023 here and stay updated.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Bank Holidays in July 2023: According to the Holiday Calendar of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be shut for 15 days in the next month, July 2023 due to different holidays including the second and fourth Saturday.
Among the bank holidays in July, eight of them fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act while the remaining include weekend holidays including Saturdays and Sundays.
All the bank holidays have been categorised by the RBI into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.
Let us check out the full list of July bank holidays 2023 below.
2 July 2023: Sunday
5 July 2023: Banks will remain closed in Srinagar, Jammu due to Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday
6 July 2023: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due MHIP Day
8 July 2023: Second Saturday
9 July 2023: Sunday
11 July 2023: Banks will remain closed in Agartala on account of Ker Puja
13 July 2023: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok due to Bhanu Jayanti
16 July 2023: Sunday
17 July 2023: Banks will remain closed in Shillong due to U Tirot Sing Day
21 July 2023: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok due to Drukpa Tshe-zi
22 July 2023: Fourth Saturday
23 July 2023: Sunday
28 July 2023: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Ashoora
29 July 2023: Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla on account of Muharram (Tajiya)
30 July 2023: Sunday
Note: People must take note that although there are 12 bank holidays in June, internet banking facility will be available as usual. Also, customers must avoid visiting the bank branches on above mentioned dates for exchanging the 2000 rupees notes which, as per RBI guidelines, should be done latest by 30 September 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)