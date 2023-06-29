Bank Holidays in July 2023: Banks Will Remain Closed for 15 Days in July

Bank Holidays in July 2023: According to the Holiday Calendar of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be shut for 15 days in the next month, July 2023 due to different holidays including the second and fourth Saturday.

Among the bank holidays in July, eight of them fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act while the remaining include weekend holidays including Saturdays and Sundays.

All the bank holidays have been categorised by the RBI into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Let us check out the full list of July bank holidays 2023 below.