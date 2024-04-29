Bank Holidays in May 2024: Banks To Remain Closed on 14 Days; Check Full List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the bank holiday calendar each month. Customers should use the calendar to help them avoid making unnecessary visit to the bank premises. Due to various religious holidays, including, Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, Baisakhi, and more banks in India were closed for 14 days in April 2024.

Bank customers should be aware that even though the banks will be physically closed for 10 days in May, they will still be able to access online banking services like UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking.