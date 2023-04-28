Bank Holidays in May 2023: List of Holidays Here; Check Latest Important Details

Know the complete list of bank holidays in May 2023 here and plan your banking works accordingly.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the list of bank holidays for May 2023. Banks play a crucial role in the lives of common people, therefore, it is important for everyone to know when it's closed to avoid problems. When banks remain closed on holidays, people cannot complete important tasks such as withdrawing or depositing money. The RBI shares the complete list of holidays for the upcoming month beforehand so it is easier for customers to stay informed.
You must plan your banking activities based on the bank holidays in May 2023. As per the latest official details available as of now, banks will remain closed for twelve days in May. The twelve days will include Saturdays and Sundays as well. It is important to note that the number of holidays for banks differs in various states.
1 May 2023: Maharashtra Day/May Day. Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Trivandrum.
5 May 2023: Buddha Purnima. Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.
7 May 2023: Sunday. Banks will be closed everywhere in India.
9 May 2023: Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Banks will remain closed in Kolkata.
13 May 2023: Second Saturday. Banks will be closed across India.
14 May 2023: Sunday. Banks will be closed everywhere in the country.
16 May 2023: Statehood Day. All banks will be closed in Sikkim only.
21 May 2023: Sunday. Banks will remain shut across India.
22 May 2023: Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Banks will be closed in Shimla.
24 May 2023: Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti. Banks will remain shut in Tripura.
27 May 2023: Fourth Saturday. All banks will be closed in India.
28 May 2023: Sunday. Banks will be closed across India.
