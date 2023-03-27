Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks to Remain Shut For 15 days; Full List Here

Bank Holidays in April 2023: The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) releases the list of bank holidays every month and it has released the list of holidays in April now. According to the list, banks will remain shut for 15 days in the upcoming month. However, some holidays remain state-specific i.e., only certain states/regions observe the bank holidays on those dates. National bank holidays are observed by all banks across the country.

All the bank holidays have been categorized into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Banks will be closed for 15 days including bank closing, regional holidays along with Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Customers should be aware of the bank holidays in April 2023 that will help them make arrangements for their bank visits.

Let us find out the list of 15 bank holidays in the month of April 2023. These include the weekend holidays as well.