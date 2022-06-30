Ankiti Bose Resigns From Zilingo Board, Weeks After Being Sacked as CEO

Ankiti Bose, the Indian-origin entrepreneur who was ousted as Zilingo's chief executive officer (CEO) in May following an internal probe into financial irregularities, has stepped down from the Singapore-based fashion start-up's board on Thursday, 30 June.

"Given the current circumstances, and due to the opacity of information to me as a board member and a shareholder, I resign forthwith from all directorships I hold with Zilingo’s holding company and any of its subsidiaries," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Her resignation comes as the company struggles to stay afloat. The board is reportedly considering liquidating assets to pay off creditors and a management buyout offer proposed by co-founders Dhruv Kapoor and Ankiti Bose.