ADVERTISEMENT

'Witch-Hunt': Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose on Being Fired Amid Irregularities Probe

Bose alleged in her statement that she had been receiving death threats since her removal as CEO.

The Quint
Published
Indian Diaspora
2 min read
'Witch-Hunt': Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose on Being Fired Amid Irregularities Probe
i

Singapore-based fashion startup Zilingo fired its Indian-origin chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder Ankiti Bose on Friday, 20 May, due to alleged financial irregularities. Bose, in a statement, said that she was informed that she had been terminated from employment due to "insubordination", and called the situation a "witch hunt".

"I have been suspended for the last 51 days based on an anonymous whistle-blower complaint, and today I am informed that my employment has been terminated inter alia on grounds of 'insubordination'," Bose said in a post on Twitter.

The company had been founded in 2015 by Bose and Dhruv Kapoor, who is currently the chief technology officer of Zilingo Pte.
Also Read

SEC Charges 7 Indian-Origin Techies for Insider Trading Worth $1 Million

SEC Charges 7 Indian-Origin Techies for Insider Trading Worth $1 Million
ADVERTISEMENT
In a statement regarding Bose's removal, Zilingo had said, "Following an investigation led by an independent forensics firm that was commissioned to look into complaints of serious financial irregularities, the company has decided to terminate Ankiti Bose’s employment with cause, and reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action," as per PTI.

'Have Been Receiving Death Threats': Bose

Bose was suspended from the Singapore-based company on 31 March due to alleged discrepancies in the company's accounts.

Reacting to her suspension, Bose said, "I was suspended on the basis that the company had instructed investigators to investigate the complaint. I have neither seen the reports and not been given sufficient time to produce any documents requested by them."

Bose also said that she had been receiving "a constant barrage" of online threats against her and her family. She further added that she would pursue her "rights against this witch-hunt to the full extent of the law."

After Bose was suspended, Zilingo said that she had brought certain harassment-related issues to their attention.

Also Read

Indian-Origin Neil Basu Likely Candidate To Become New Scotland Yard Chief

Indian-Origin Neil Basu Likely Candidate To Become New Scotland Yard Chief

"On 11 April, after her suspension on 31 March, Ankiti Bose brought to the board’s attention, for the first time, certain harassment-related issues pertaining to past time periods, which did not include any harassment complaints against investors or their nominees," Zilingo's statement added.

Meanwhile, Bose said that she would elaborate on the issue soon. "I will be speaking on record shortly with more details about the conflicts of interest in the manner this process was run and other matters which are being used to defame me including the timeline of events, harassment claims etc."

(With inputs from PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×