Sensex Slumps Over 1,800 Points; Nifty Falls Below 14,600

The key Indian equity indices plunged on the morning of Friday, 26 February, with the BSE Sensex falling 3.6 percent, or 1,848 points.
Meanwhile, Nifty 50 index plunged 3.6 percent to an intraday low of 14,554.
The market had a gap down opening on back of negative cues from global bourses.
At around 9:45 am, Sensex was trading at 50,216.64, lower by 822.67 points or 1.61 percent from its previous close of 51,039.31, reported IANS.
At around12:57 pm, the Sensex was down 1,619 points or 3.2 percent to 49,419 and Nifty tumbled 3.3 percent or 502 points to 14,595, reported NDTV.
All shares in the Nifty 50 basket, except Sun Pharma, were trading lower, as per media reports.
The Indian stock markets fell tracking a similar trend across global markets amid rising bond yields.
(With inputs from NDTV and IANS.)
Published: 26 Feb 2021,11:14 AM IST