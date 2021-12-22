Sony Pictures Arm to Merge With Zee Entertainment; New Co To Be Listed in India

The closing of the transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory, shareholder, and third- party approvals.

"Under the terms of the definitive agreements, SPNI will have cash balance of $1.5 billion at closing, including through infusion by the current shareholders of SPNI and the promoters (founders) of ZEEL, to enable the combined company to drive sharper content creation across platforms, strengthen its footprint in the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, bid for media rights in the fast-growing sports landscape and pursue other growth opportunities," a joint statement said.