Sara Ali Khan on The Worst Criticism She Received For 'Love Aaj Kal'

On Koffee Shots With Karan, Sara gave a piece of advice to Taimur about making his Bollywood debut.
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in a poster from Love Aaj Kal. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in a poster from <i>Love Aaj Kal</i>.

Sara Ali Khan, who starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal, has opened up about the worst criticism she received for her performance. Sara and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush recently appeared in an episode of Koffee Shots With Karan.

"I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude", Sara told Karan Johar. Though Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, had generated a lot of buzz before its release, the film wasn't received well by either the critics or the audience.

During the show, Karan also asked Sara to give a piece of advice to her step-brother Taimur Ali Khan for his Bollywood debut. To which the actor replied, "I think he has got it. He is a star.” When Karan reminded her that he was five years old and ‘has not got it’, she said, “Oh my God, I don’t know what to say. Why am I so bad?”

Sara is gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, which is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Akshay Kumar. The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 24 December. She is also preparing for Laxman Utekar's movie, alongside Vicky Kaushal.

