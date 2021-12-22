Delhi Govt Declares Ranveer Singh-Starrer '83' Tax-Free

Ranveer Singh in a still from 83.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Kabir Khan's 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been declared tax free by the Delhi government, the makers announced on Tuesday.
The film follows Indian cricket team's win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev by defeating West Indies in the finals to bag their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. Deepika Padukone plays Dev's wife Romi.
83 will release in theatres on 24 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)